Yogoda Satsanga Palpara Mahavidyalaya in East Midnapore fingers at TMCP for assault

The Yogoda Satsanga Palpara Mahavidyalaya in East Midnapore, run under a special government-aided status by the Yogoda Satsanga Society, sought clarification from the state government on its current standing following alleged assaults by members of the TMC student wing.

Reportedly, the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) has been pressuring the college to dissolve its managing committee.

College sources said TMCP supporters “assaulted” the governing body secretary and other staff, demanding the existing governing body be dissolved and the appointment of Patashpur TMC MLA Uttam Barik as its president.

The college operates under the trust of the Yogoda Satsanga Society, following Vidyasagar University statutes and government guidelines. The president and secretary are nominated by the trust and faculty appointments are made through the College Service Commission with the government providing the salaries.

On April 2, TMCP supporters allegedly dragged governing body secretary Sital De out of his office, locked the principal inside his cabin and assaulted several governing body members.

On April 16, the college principal requested the state government to clarify if any change had been made to their special status and, if not, to intervene to protect the staff.

Sources indicated TMCP leaders declared this formation illegal, referring to a March 16, 2022 order issued by the higher education department that nominated MLA Barik as the governing body head. However, the special commissioner of the higher education department issued a directive on March 26, 2022, asking status quo be maintained for colleges whose governing body tenure expires after March 31, 2022.

Principal Pradipta Kumar Mishra said the state government had not scrapped the status quo order and that the college’s governing body tenure was extended at six-month intervals.

Local TMC leaders accused the college management of financial fraud, but college president Achyutananda Giri denied it.