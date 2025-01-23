Woman’s body found in Alipurduar tea estate, youth arrested; kin alleges rape and murder

A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a tea estate under the jurisdiction of Jaigaon police station in Alipurduar district onTuesday night.

The body was found around 20km from where chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been staying since Tuesday. She is on a three-day official trip to the district.

Sources said the woman had been missing since Tuesday afternoon. Her family members searched for her and filed a police complaint.

The police initiated a probe and at night, found her body on the tea plantation. They informed the relatives who came and confirmed her identity. They filed another complaint with the police, alleging that she had been raped and murdered.

On Wednesday morning, the deceased woman’s neighbours staged a demonstration on Asian Highway 48, demanding the arrest of those involved in the suspected murder. They dispersed after four hours when the police intervened.

The police, sources said, arrested a youth with whom the girl was having an affair.

“We have arrested the youth based on the complaint filed by the woman’sfamily. We are waiting for the post-mortem report toknow the cause of her death. Our officers are gathering information,” said a seniorpolice officer.