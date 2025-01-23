MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 23 January 2025

Woman’s body found in Alipurduar tea estate, youth arrested; kin alleges rape and murder

The body was found around 20km from where chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been staying since Tuesday. She is on a three-day official trip to the district

Our Correspondent Published 23.01.25, 09:46 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A 22-year-old woman was found dead on a tea estate under the jurisdiction of Jaigaon police station in Alipurduar district onTuesday night.

The body was found around 20km from where chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been staying since Tuesday. She is on a three-day official trip to the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the woman had been missing since Tuesday afternoon. Her family members searched for her and filed a police complaint.

The police initiated a probe and at night, found her body on the tea plantation. They informed the relatives who came and confirmed her identity. They filed another complaint with the police, alleging that she had been raped and murdered.

On Wednesday morning, the deceased woman’s neighbours staged a demonstration on Asian Highway 48, demanding the arrest of those involved in the suspected murder. They dispersed after four hours when the police intervened.

The police, sources said, arrested a youth with whom the girl was having an affair.

“We have arrested the youth based on the complaint filed by the woman’sfamily. We are waiting for the post-mortem report toknow the cause of her death. Our officers are gathering information,” said a seniorpolice officer.

RELATED TOPICS

Alipurduar Murder Tea Estate
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US lens on irregular migration: After Quad, nudge to India on unauthorised immigrants

The development is an indication of the attention the matter will receive under the Trump dispensation. Trump had after assuming office on Monday passed a series of orders directed against illegal immigration
Saif Ali Khan with auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to hospital after the knife attack, at Lilavati Hospital before the actor was discharged on Wednesday.
Quote left Quote right

Saif Ali Khan was seen leaving the hospital jumping & walking. Whole thing appears fishy

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT