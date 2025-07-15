MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
34 Bengal fishermen held by Bangladesh; union hopeful of Centre’s diplomatic rescue

The two trawlers, FB Jhar and FB Mangalchandi, were detained on July 13

PTI Published 15.07.25, 03:15 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Thirty-four fishermen from West Bengal were detained by Bangladeshi authorities at the maritime border, their union claimed on Tuesday.

The district authorities of South 24 Parganas have been informed about the detention of the fishermen who had gone to the sea from Namkhana on two trawlers, Sundarban Samudrik Matsajibi Shramik Union secretary Satinath Patra said.

The two trawlers, FB Jhar and FB Mangalchandi, were detained on July 13, he said.

Patra said fishermen of both countries fish side by side along the maritime border in the Bay of Bengal.

"We are hopeful that our government will do whatever is necessary to bring them back," he said.

A defence official said the incident could not be confirmed.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Illegal Immigrants Indo-Bangladesh Border
