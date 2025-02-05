Why businesses should flock to Bengal: 10 points from Mamata Banerjee’s speech

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, in her speech after inaugurating the Bengal Global Business Summit, on Wednesday said Bengal was the first Indian state to have started business summits to encourage investments in the state.

“Many people asked why this business summit? I said we start it but every state is doing it. What is wrong? We have to encourage our younger generation, our student generation, to invest more and more and to create employment. Without employment our young generation cannot survive and for them we have to go ahead,” the chief minister said during her over-45-minute address at the session.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the audience were the likes of Mukesh Ambani and Sajjan Jindal.

Outlining what she called Bengal’s economic growth under her leadership, Banerjee said: “Bengal is the largest economics in the country. Our GDP in this fiscal is Rs 19 lakh crore and growing at a faster pace than the national GDP.”

The chief minister said in the current fiscal year Bengal’s GSDP had increased 3.93 times and capital expenditure 13.85 times.

She announced a committee headed by the state chief secretary Manoj Pant will serve as a “one-stop, time-bound” clearance system for industry proposals.

“The committee will meet every fortnight; because we do not want any delays. We care the people, we dare the delays,” she said.

The chief minister also said that the Deucha-Pachami coal mines in Birbhum’s Mohammadbazar would be operational from Thursday.

“Everything is ready. From land acquisition to compensation for the tribals everything is ready. It is the second largest coal block in the world and will bring more power and for 100 years there will be no power crisis,” she said.

The chief minister said many foreign countries were interested in the coal block and any of the delegates could contact the chief secretary for the details of the coal mining project.

The project had faced hurdles from the tribal people who live in the area.

Land for industry has been a contentious issue for Bengal. Banerjee came to power riding on an anti-land-acquisition movement during her predecessor the Left Front government’s industrialisation drive in Singur and Nandigram.

“Around 5,000 acres land is ready. We have also made a significant policy change and the land will be made available on a free-hold basis so that there is no interference,” Mamata said.

The chief minister also announced that 30 per cent of land lying unused in tea gardens would now be allowed for developing hotels, homestays to attract tourists.

The chief minister laid out, point by point, why investors should flock to Bengal. Here’s a brief summary.

1. Because Bengal is the number one in skill development, micro, small and medium enterprises and women’s empowerment with the highest number of women entrepreneurs.

2. Because Bengal is the safest and smartest investment destination.

3. Because Bengal is the future for future destination of industrial investment.

4. Because Bengal has done away with power cuts and strikes, gheraos.

5. Because the US awarded Bengal the best destination for culture.

6. Because Bengal’s talent is everywhere: Washington, Cambridge, Oxford, London School of Economics, Chicago.

7. Because Bengal is the gateway to football and cricket and the people love archery and kabaddi.

8. Because in Bengal there is scope and hope for everything.

9. Because Bengal really means business.

10. Because Bengal is the sweet home and positive destination (for investors across the globe).