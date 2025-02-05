MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Wednesday, 05 February 2025

Reliance to invest Rs 50,000 crore in Bengal by end of decade: Mukesh Ambani at BGBS

Speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit, Ambani said the investment would generate one lakh jobs in the state

PTI Published 05.02.25, 04:30 PM
Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh Ambani Videograb

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday announced a fresh investment commitment of Rs 50,000 crore in West Bengal by the end of this decade.

Speaking at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) 2025, Ambani said the investment would generate one lakh jobs in the state.

"Reliance has already invested Rs 50,000 crore in Bengal over the last decade. Rs 50,000 crore more will be invested by the end of this decade. Our investment will span over multiple sectors, including digital services, green energy, and retail," he said.

Ambani reaffirmed Reliance's commitment to driving economic growth in the state, highlighting its role in transforming Bengal's business landscape.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

