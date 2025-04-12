MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 12 April 2025

Waqf (Amendment) Act won’t be implemented in Bengal, says CM Mamata Banerjee amid protests

Banerjee said the law was made by the Centre and answers should be sought from it

PTI Published 12.04.25, 02:36 PM
Waqf protesters at Ramlila Maidan, (inset) Mamata Banerjee

Waqf protesters at Ramlila Maidan, (inset) Mamata Banerjee Picture by Amit Datta & Soumyajit Dey, PTI

The Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday amid violent protests in the state.

Banerjee said the law was made by the Centre and answers should be sought from it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"My sincere appeal to people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained. Do not engage in any irreligious behaviour in the name of religion. Every human life is precious; do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming society," she said in a post on X.

Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked as violence rocked Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts during protests over the new legislation on Friday.

Also Read

"Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," the CM said.

"We have made our position clear on this matter -- we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about," she asked.

Banerjee said legal action will be taken against those inciting riots.

"We do not condone any violent activity. Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion," she said.

"I think religion means humanity, goodwill, civilisation and harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony," she added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Centre Religion
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Three Naxals killed in gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur forest

The official said the bodies of three Naxalites and a cache of weapons and explosives were recovered from the spot
Representational image
Quote left Quote right

President should decide on bills reserved for her consideration by Guv within 3 months

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT