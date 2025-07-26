MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Four Bangladeshi infiltrators caught by Malda police sentenced to two years rigorous imprisonment

Cops nabbed the men, in their late twenties and early thirties, on February 4, 2025

Our Correspondent Published 26.07.25, 10:12 AM
Representational image

Four Bangladeshis, who were caught by Malda police for infiltrating India, were convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for two years by a fast-track first court in Malda on Thursday.

The court also imposed a fine of 10,000 on them.

A source said Mohammad Babu, Mukul Islam, Abdul Alim, and Mohammad Darul Hoda, from Damoil, Rokhanpur, and Sagul villages, respectively, had infiltrated India. All three villages are within the Gomostapur police station limits in Chapai-Nawabganj district of Bangladesh.

The police nabbed the men, in their late twenties and early thirties, on February 4, 2025. Soon, the trial began.

“Today, the court passed the order. They have been convicted for illegally entering India,” the source added.

Smuggler arrested

BSF troops posted in North Dinajpur nabbed Ganik Khan alias Suman, a 29-year-old Indian smuggler from Chainagar, a village near the border, on Thursday.

Khan had contact numbers of Bangladeshis and photos of contraband items in his cell phone. He revealed to the police that he is involved in smuggling.

He was handed over to the police. A team from the Hemtabad police station raided his house and recovered 1.09 lakh in cash.

