University of North Bengal limps without VC, key heads, jeopardised by politics

Once a beacon of higher education in north Bengal, the University of North Bengal (NBU) is now struggling with administrative vacuum.

The university set up in 1962 neither has a vice-chancellor nor a controller of examinations. It also lacks an audit officer and a college inspector.

Additionally, a single dean is overseeing the science, arts, commerce and law faculties.

Many universities in Bengal are without a vice-chancellor after the row between the TMC-led state government and Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose over their appointments.

Auguably, NBU has been hit the hardest.

The university has been functioning without a VC for nearly a year, leaving crucial decision-making in limbo. As key administrative positions are lying vacant, no executive committee meeting has been held since 2023.

A senior administrator of the varsity said that the absence of a VC has created a leadership crisis that has rippled through every aspect of university operations.

“Without a proper head, critical policy decisions remain stalled, affecting both academic and administrative affairs. The situation has put immense burden on the acting registrar and the other officers who have been trying hard to maintain order and keep the institution running,” he said.

“Officers are bound to take responsibilities other than their work,” he added.

Even so, they face the challenges of limited authority and no higher body to approve key proposals.

“There’s no exam controller in the varsity since January this year. No convocations have been held since 2017. Consequently, students who have submitted their thesis for doctoral programs are yet to receive their degrees,” the administrator added.

Nupur Das, the acting registrar of NBU, said: “ We are in urgent need of a VC for our university. Our last acting VC was in office till April 2024. VC is the chief executive officer of a university and without him, it is difficult to make so many decisions.”

A department head said that the lack of leadership has also stalled other key academic and other events.

“Departments are struggling to organise seminars, workshops, and research initiatives in the absence of proper administrative support. Faculty members find it difficult to push for new courses or curriculum changes, as no decision-making authority is available to approve such proposals,” said the department head.

“The absence of the VC and executive committee has also affected financial

decision-making, leading to delays in infrastructure development and maintenance work as well,” the senior academic added.