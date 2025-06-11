Two unidentified male and female bodies recovered from landslide-hit Chaten

Two unidentified bodies — of a man and a woman — were recovered from the landslide-hit hilly hamlet of Chaten in north Sikkim’s Mangan district on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Sepoy Sainudheen P.K., who was from Lakshadweep, was found from Chaten, which has army establishments.

On June 1, torrential rainfall caused a huge landslide in Chaten, killing three soldiers, injuring some others. Six people went missing, among which Sainudheen’s body was found eight days later.

Sources in the Mangan district administration said that of the two bodies found on Tuesday, the woman’s body is suspected to be that of the wife or daughter of Lt Col Pritpal Singh Sandhu. Lt Col Sandhu, his wife and daughter were all among the missing six.

The army, along with the NDRF, the SDRF and the local administration, are searching for the missing trio.

“Search operations are in progress, despite the challenging terrain and detrimental weather conditions. Necessary steps are being taken for the identification of the bodies found today (Tuesday),” said a source.

Prolonged downpour triggered multiple landslides and also led to the swelling of rivers, which in turn swept away bridges recently. Road connectivity between the two towns, Lachen — Chaten is a nearby village — and Chungthang, snapped. Multiple sorties by MI-17 helicopters rescued stranded tourists, army personnel, cab drivers and other residents. Over the past 10 days, the district administration, along with the General Reserve Engineering Force (GREF) and other agencies, has taken up the task of restoring connectivity.

On Tuesday, a team led by Arun Chhetri, the subdivisional magistrate of Chungthang, visited the landslide-affected area of Zema in Lachen.

The team visited the Zema bridge with the members of Lachen Dzomsa (Dzomsa refers to the traditional system of self-governance). The members said that the foot suspension bridge has been constructed by Lachen residents under the guidance of Dzomsa.

It was informed that the pipon (Dzomsa headman) of Lachen, Cho Bandhu Lachenpa, deployed machinery to clear the road on both sides of the Zema bridge.

During interaction with BRO officials, the team learned that the GREF started the work to clear and restore the road from Tuesday. The Zema bridge, which the GREF has been building, is likely to be launched in two months.

“The SDM urged the GREF to continue providing logistical support as well as fuel to the private machinery deployed for the restoration of roads that fall within their jurisdiction,” said a source.