Waqf Act protests: Two persons killed in Bengal's Murshidabad following violent clashes

Two persons were killed in West Bengal's Murshidabad district following violent clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, an IPS officer said on Saturday.

The victims, a father and son, were found with multiple stab wounds inside their home in Jafrabad, located in the violence-hit Samserganj area, he added.

According to him, both victims were found lying inside their home and were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital.

Their family alleged that miscreants looted their house and stabbed the two before leaving.

In a separate incident, another person sustained a bullet wound at Dhulian in Samserganj block earlier in the day, the officer said.

Large-scale violence was reported on Friday from Suti and Samserganj areas of the district during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

Amid rising unrest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to her X profile on Saturday to make a heartfelt appeal for peace and restraint.

Banerjee said the law was made by the Centre and answers should be sought from it."

My sincere appeal to people of all religions, please remain calm, remain restrained. Do not engage in any irreligious behaviour in the name of religion. Every human life is precious; do not incite riots for the sake of politics. Those who are inciting riots are harming society," she said in a post on X."

Remember, we did not make the law over which many are agitated. The law was made by the central government. So the answer you want should be sought from the central government," the CM said.

"We have made our position clear on this matter -- we do not support this law. This law will not be implemented in our state. So what is the riot about," she asked.

Banerjee said legal action will be taken against those inciting riots.

"We do not condone any violent activity. Some political parties are trying to misuse religion for political gain. Do not give in to their persuasion," she said.

"I think religion means humanity, goodwill, civilisation and harmony. I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony," she added.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari demanded the chief minister’s resignation in the wake of the continuing violence in Murshidabad holding her responsible.

“If you have any shame left you must resign. You are trying to reap political benefits while the state is burning. You gave the provocation. Now that the situation has gone out of your control you are calling for peace,” Adhikari wrote on his X handle. “They have clearly stated you depend on them and not vice versa. Your MPs and MLAs have lost all control. Murshidabad, Malda is now run by PFI, SIMI and other terrorist organisations.”