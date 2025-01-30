Two arrested for firing at hooch den in Malda

Police have arrested two persons in connection with the firing at the Radhanathtola village in the Malda district on Tuesday. While one person died in the firing, another suffered critical injuries and is under treatment.

On Tuesday, a group of persons was drinking alcohol at an illegal hooch den in the village which is under the Baishnabnagar police station. While drinking, they had an altercation with Niranjan Das, who runs the den.

The group turned aggressive and suddenly, one of them took out a firearm and shot Niranjan. Pradip Karmakar, 50, a migrant worker who had recently returned to his native village, was also there. As he tried to save Niranjan, he was also shot.

Both were rushed to a local rural hospital and later sent to Malda Medical College & Hospital (MMCH). Pradip died on the way.

After the incident, the accused fled the spot. Soon, a police team reached the village and launched a search for them.

“We conducted raids and nabbed Nimai Ghosh and Pandab Ghosh, who were involved in the firing, last night. We have found that there were five people altogether who were having alcohol and got into the altercation with Niranjan Das,” said Pradeep Kumar Yadav, the superintendent of police of Malda.

On Wednesday, the duo was produced at a local court. The court heard the case and ordered police custody for both of them till February 3.

The police have also seized the firearm from which the bullets were fired. Pandab Ghosh had provided the arms, said a source.

Today Niranjan, who is 40 years old, was shifted to Calcutta from MMCH for further treatment.

A senior police officer said that they are conducting extensive searches across Malda to seize illegal firearms.

“We suspect that of these illegal firearms are purchased from Bihar and Jharkhand as the district shares the border with both these states. Our personnel are keeping a close watch at the interstate borders," he said.