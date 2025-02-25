Trip to Jaldapara National Park aims to raise awareness among students on wildlife conservation

A group of students staying next to the Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar entered the park area on a daylong trip for the first time to gather knowledge about the importance of conservation of forest, wildlife and the biodiversity.

The group, comprising 34 students of the Nepali Vidyapith School in Natunpara, a village adjacent to Jaldapara, was welcomed by forest officials and the staff who briefed them about nature and wildlife.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school wants this exposure visit to enable children reach out to the villagers of their areas to educate them on the need to stop attacking wild animals or damaging forests.

Jaldapara is the largest habitat of one-horned rhinos in Bengal. It also houses many other animal species, birds and hundreds of rare trees and plants.

A senior forester said that very often, wild animals stray out from the forest and enter the neighbouring villages in search of fodder or easy prey. Elephants, leopards, gaurs (Indian bison), and even rhinos get in these hamlets, leaving people panicky.

“On many occasions, it has been found that people gather and start chasing the animals which complicates the situation and even makes it tough for us to rescue the animals or steer those back to the forests. Also, there had been incidents when animals have died due to such attacks and have also retaliated in panic, attacking and killing people,” said a forester.

“Today (Monday), the children were told what the people should do and shouldn’t do if they spot an animal. We want them to create awareness in their villages,” the forester added.

A teacher of the school said despite their institution being located close to Jaldapara, the students didn’t have the opportunity to visit the park so far.

“We spoke with foresters who readily agreed and even provided us with transportation. The children were elated as they entered the forest. It was a memorable experience for them. Also, we will encourage them to impart awareness among people as was suggested by the foresters,” said the teacher.