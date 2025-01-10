Trinamul suspends ex-MP Santanu Sen and Arabul Islam for 'anti-party activities'

The ruling TMC on Friday suspended its former Rajya Sabha MP Santanu Sen and ex-MLA Arabul Islam for alleged "anti-party activities", the party's state vice-president Jayprakash Majumdar said.

Sen, a doctor by profession and seen as a loyalist of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, had criticised the police for its investigation into the rape and murder of the medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

His vocal stand on the issue created a furore within the party, especially given his close ties to the young leader.

Speaking to reporters, Sen said he is yet to receive any information from the party about his suspension.

"I really don't know the reason behind my suspension. I am yet to receive any information about it from the party. I didn’t find any proper logic for the suspension. I have been a loyal soldier of the party. I am not a party hopper like others and have stood by the party during its tough times when others shied away," he said.

Sen was removed as the party spokesperson in August after he raised allegations of irregularities in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and the "threat culture" unleashed by its then principal Sandip Ghosh.

Islam, on the other side, has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the years. A leader from Bhangore on the outskirts of Kolkata, his tiff with party MLA Saukat Mollah has often resulted in embarrassment for the TMC's top leadership.

Islam could not be reached for a comment.

The suspensions signal the TMC leadership's effort to discipline its ranks in the run-up to the 2026 assembly elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee formed several disciplinary committees in November and warned party leaders of going the party line on different issues.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.