RG Kar case: Trinamul sings praise of Kolkata Police, Opp cries ‘larger conspiracy’

The Additional District and Sessions Court in Sealdah on Saturday convicted Sanjay Roy for the rape and murder of an on-duty doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Judge Anirban Das declared Roy, a Kolkata Police civic volunteer, guilty in a case that sent shockwaves through Kolkata, Bengal, and the nation, sparking widespread protests. The court noted that Roy could face a maximum sentence of death or a minimum of life imprisonment.

CBI lawyer Partha Sarathi Dutta stated, “Sanjay Roy has been convicted today. The sentencing will be announced under Sections 64, 66, and 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (Indian Penal Code) on Monday. The conviction aligns with the charges filed, and further investigations are ongoing.”

Union minister and Bengal BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar welcomed the verdict but expressed scepticism about the investigation. “While the court has convicted Sanjay Roy, many believe that more individuals may have been involved. During the initial five days of Kolkata Police’s investigation, evidence was allegedly tampered with, which could have limited the scope of the findings,” he said.

Majumdar also pointed to Roy’s on-camera claims of being framed and implicated a larger conspiracy. He questioned whether the victim had uncovered sensitive information that led to her murder.

He said, “I believe the victim may have uncovered information that, if revealed, could have posed problems for CM Mamata Banerjee, which is why this crime was allegedly orchestrated.”

“We will be holding a protest on January 20th at Swasthya Bhavan, demanding justice for the newborns who died due to fake saline in Bengal, as well as raising our concerns over the RG Kar case", he added.

CPM leader Brinda Karat echoed similar concerns, stating, “Sanjay Roy may be guilty, but who are the powers shielding him? A corrupt nexus involving the government, hospital authorities, and administration allowed this tragedy to happen.”

Trinamul leader Kunal Ghosh defended the Kolkata Police’s investigation, praising their swift arrest of Sanjay Roy within 24 hours of the crime.

He said, “The Sealdah court’s verdict validates the police’s work, which was precise and justified. Even the CBI’s investigation upheld Kolkata Police’s findings.”

Ghosh also criticised opposition parties and “certain groups” for attempting to politicise the case, stating that these efforts to malign the government have been disproven.

He highlighted chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s call for strict punishment, including the death penalty, and reassured that the investigation had followed due process.

Ghosh dismissed claims of delays in the verdict as baseless, noting that the case was monitored by the Supreme Court throughout.

He added that allegations of unanswered questions were mere distractions, as representatives for all parties, including the victim’s family, had presented their arguments in court but lacked sufficient evidence to alter the proceedings.

Senior Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari welcomed the conviction but called for an investigation into allegations of a larger conspiracy. “We would have been happier if the former RG Kar Hospital principal, Sandip Ghosh, and former Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Goyal were also held accountable. The victim’s parents and junior doctors have raised valid concerns about potential involvement of others, which must be thoroughly examined,” Adhikari said.

The court, after nearly two months of in-camera trial and 162 days after the crime on August 9, 2024, convicted Roy under Sections 64 (rape), 66, and 103(1) (murder, with death or life imprisonment as punishment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The judge stated that Roy was proven guilty of sexually assaulting the doctor and strangling her to death, with the CBI successfully establishing the charges. Roy, however, maintained his innocence throughout the trial, claiming he was framed. His statement will be recorded at 12:30pm on Monday, followed by the announcement of his sentence.