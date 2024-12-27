MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trinamul Congress worker found murdered inside his own meat shop in Nandigram

Party alleges that Mahadeb Bishoi, 48, had faced pressure to join the BJP but was killed after he refused

Anshuman Phadikar Tamluk(EastMidnapore) Published 27.12.24, 06:26 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The body of a Trinamool Congress worker was discovered inside his meat shop in Nandigram 1 block, East Midnapore, on Wednesday night.

Mahadeb Bishoi, 48, a resident of Gokulnagar panchayat, was found dead at Brindaban Chowk market in Satengabari, triggering speculation that he had been killed somewhere else and then dumped in his shop.

“Preliminary findings suggest he was beaten to death. Both legs were fractured, and there were injuries on his hands. We have received a complaint from the family and an investigation is on,” a senior police officer said.

The TMC alleged that Bishoi had faced pressure to join the BJP but was killed after he refused.

“He was an active member of our party and was facing pressure to join the BJP. BJP workers had assaulted him 15 days ago and now he has been murdered,” Bappaditya Garg, president of the TMC’s Nandigram 1 block, said.

“Bishoi was last seen selling meat at his shop at 10pm on Wednesday before closing for the day. There is a strong possibility that he was abducted while returning home, taken to an undisclosed location, and murdered. This is a premeditated act. We have filed a complaint naming specific individuals,” Garg added.

The TMC alleged Nandigram MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who had visited the area the day before, had orchestrated the killing. “We demand strict action against Adhikari also,” said a TMC leader.

The BJP has dismissed the allegations, attributing Bishoi’s death to a drunken altercation among his acquaintances.

“This is not related to political rivalry. On that night, there was a picnic where alcohol was consumed and a fight broke out. Bishoi was killed during the altercation,” said Meghnagh Paul, general secretary of the BJP’s Tamluk unit.

RELATED TOPICS

Murder Trinamul Congress (TMC) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Nandigram
