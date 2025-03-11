MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 11 March 2025

Trinamul Congress leader arrested in connection with murder of moneylender

The charred body of Bittu Khettri, 34, a resident of Bangalbari village in Hemtabad, was found at Dhoaroi village, along with his two-wheeler which was also torched

Kousik Sen Published 11.03.25, 10:54 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A Trinamul Congress leader has been arrested in connection with the murder of a moneylender whose charred body was found in a haystack in North Dinajpur district on Saturday morning.

The arrested Jahidur Rahaman is a former president of the TMC's youth wing at Bangalbari and the husband of Dolena Khatun, a Trinamul member of the Bangalbari panchayat in Hemtabad block.

ADVERTISEMENT

The charred body of Bittu Khettri, 34, a resident of Bangalbari village in Hemtabad, was found at Dhoaroi village, along with his two-wheeler which was also torched.

After the incident, police scanned the CCTV footage of certain areas and identified Rahaman. The investigators have also learned that he had met Khettri a few days before.

“We have come to know that even on Friday night, when the victim went missing, he had spoken with Rahaman...,” said a source.

Sources said after Rahaman was detained for questioning, he could not satisfy the investigators with his answers. “Then, he was arrested last night. We suspect some more people were involved in the crime,” the source added.

A court here on Monday remanded Rahaman in police custody for six days.

Ashraful Ali, the TMC president of Hemtabad block, said: “Both the victim and the accused were TMC workers. We want the law to take its course. Our party does not endorse such criminal acts.”

RELATED TOPICS

Murder Moneylender TMC Leader North Dinajpur CCTV Footage
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump promised an unmatched boom, now he won’t rule out a recession as markets tumble

In an interview that aired Sunday on Fox News, Trump demurred when asked by Maria Bartiromo if he expected a recession this year
Elon Musk.
Quote left Quote right

20 million people who are definitely dead marked as alive in the Social Security database

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT