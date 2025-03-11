Trinamul Congress leader arrested in connection with murder of moneylender

A Trinamul Congress leader has been arrested in connection with the murder of a moneylender whose charred body was found in a haystack in North Dinajpur district on Saturday morning.

The arrested Jahidur Rahaman is a former president of the TMC's youth wing at Bangalbari and the husband of Dolena Khatun, a Trinamul member of the Bangalbari panchayat in Hemtabad block.

The charred body of Bittu Khettri, 34, a resident of Bangalbari village in Hemtabad, was found at Dhoaroi village, along with his two-wheeler which was also torched.

After the incident, police scanned the CCTV footage of certain areas and identified Rahaman. The investigators have also learned that he had met Khettri a few days before.

“We have come to know that even on Friday night, when the victim went missing, he had spoken with Rahaman...,” said a source.

Sources said after Rahaman was detained for questioning, he could not satisfy the investigators with his answers. “Then, he was arrested last night. We suspect some more people were involved in the crime,” the source added.

A court here on Monday remanded Rahaman in police custody for six days.

Ashraful Ali, the TMC president of Hemtabad block, said: “Both the victim and the accused were TMC workers. We want the law to take its course. Our party does not endorse such criminal acts.”