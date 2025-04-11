Trinamool rolls out ‘Didir Doot 2.0’ to purge fake voters before Assembly polls

The ruling Trinamool Congress is launching its own app-based year-long voters verification drive for the 80,453 booths in the state.

The drive is expected to start after Poila Boisakh (April 15) and will continue till the final revision of the voters is completed by the Election Commission (EC) by end of December or January next year before the Assembly polls in the state.

The process will be carried out through an upgraded version of the app Didir Doot – which was launched in 2021 – and will be unveiled next week.

By the end of Friday out of the 294 Assembly seats in the state training in about 100 constituencies will be completed. The training session started from April 8 and will completed by Monday.

At the district level, the party has appointed Booth Level Agent-1 (BLA) who will be monitoring the process at the district level.

For each booth in the state the Trinamool has appointed a BLA-2 who would be responsible for identifying the voters in her/his booth and modify the list according to the status of the voters.

“The app is designed as an interactive platform. It will enable real-time voter verification, geo-tagged updates by the agents on the ground. A training programme for the BLA-2 and their supervisors has already started in some of the districts,” said a Trinamool leader familiar with the drive. “The app will also include a Reddit-like feature for user interaction and provide updates, photos and videos on voter list verification and party activity.”

The app will instruct all BLA-2 on the number of households that they have to visit for the day once they login. They will be armed with the previous electoral roll and the updated roll published by the Election Commission and will collect information on each voter residing in the booth assigned to them.

At the training programme held in Murshidabad Thursday around 3,500 Trinamool workers attended.

An educational video on raising a discrepancy, addition or deletion of names via the app is being shown at the training camp.

“There are scrutiny committees at the anchal (local), block and district level. At each level, the person responsible will collect the information on the voters whether they are still staying or have moved elsewhere, if someone has died. The BLA-2 will conduct the door-to-door surveys, speak with the family members and neighbours on the whereabouts of any particular voter at his or her last known address,” Apurba Sarkar, the Kandi MLA and Murshidabad district president told The Telegraph Online.

Sarkar said in the first door-to-door survey that was carried out in Murshidabad after Mamata Banerjee flagged the issue during an organisational meeting held at the Netaji Indoor stadium on February 27.

The chief minister had alleged that between 6,500-7,000 voters from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been identified with the same voter card number as the voters from Murshidabad.

“With this exercise we expect to purge the voters list of fake and dead voters,” he said.

About a month ago, the Trinamool general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee had announced core committees from the block to the district levels to work on the voter verification process.

Over the last one month the Trinamool has doubled down on its efforts to keep the issue on the minds of the voters alive, made multiple attempts to raise the issue in both the Houses of the Parliament as well as meetings with the chief election commissioner and other poll panel officials.

Trinamool’s Midnapore MLA and district president Sujoy Hazra said the scrutiny of voters list had slackened over the years.

“Before we came to power this was done quite diligently. After 2011 there was a lack of effort. There have been instances when at the special camps organised by the Election Commission the polling officials were not present. Since our representatives were also absent we did not get to know. This system streamlines the entire verification process,” said Hazra.