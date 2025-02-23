MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
TMC worker murdered in Birbhum over party factional feud and illegal activities

We have detained one person in connectionwith the murder. The probe is going on, said Birbhum superintendent ofpolice Amandeep

Snehamoy Chakraborty Published 23.02.25, 11:42 AM
Representational image

Representational image File image

A Trinamool Congress worker was lynched at Kankartala in Birbhum district on Friday night in a fallout of an alleged factional feud in the party over collection of bribes from people engaged in illegal sand mining andcoal theft.

A police source said Sheikh Niyamul, 38, was murdered by a group of criminals armed with iron rods at Barra village while he was returning from a friend’s house. Niyamul was first taken to Suri district hospital but succumbed to the injuries on the way to a private hospital in West Midnapore’s Durgapur.

“We have detained one person in connectionwith the murder. The probe is going on,” said Birbhum superintendent ofpolice Amandeep.

A source in the TMC said factional feuds emerged in the party after Anubrata Mondal’s release from Tihar jail. While he was in jail, his known rival Sheikh Kajal became powerful and took control of the TMC.

