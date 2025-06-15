TMC leader’s stolen bike ‘sold’, finger at Nadia cop; inquiry ordered

The officer-in-charge of the traffic guard at Chakdaha in Nadia, Kuntal Adhikari, has been accused of selling a “stolen” motorcycle, instead of returning it to its rightful owner.

The actual owner is a Trinamool Congress leader, who is the nephew of senior party figure Sankar Singh.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated by the superintendent of police, Ranaghat, following a formal complaint against Adhikari, who is attached to Chakdaha police station.

Sources in the Ranaghat police district administration said the role of DSP (traffic) Sanjay Kumar was also being examined since the stolen motorcycle — a Royal Enfield Classic 350 bearing registration number WB90F1612 — had been reportedly handed over to another person right in front of him at the Chakdaha traffic guard office.

According to the complaint, the motorcycle belonged to Shib Shankar Singh, a civil contractor and leader of the INTTUC-affiliated Toto Operators’ union in Chakdaha. He had lent it to a friend, Debasish Debnath.

Debnath allegedly sold the two-wheeler to a second-hand vehicle dealer without Shib Shankar’s knowledge.

On June 7, Shib Shankar spotted the motorcycle undergoing cosmetic modifications at a local repair shop, apparently to change its appearance and conceal its identity. Shib Shankar immediately contacted OC (traffic guard) Adhikari, who arranged for the recovery of the motorcycle and the bike was brought to the cop’s office adjacent to NH12 in Chakdaha.

However, when Shib Shankar went to claim the motorcycle on the night of June 9 with proof of ownership, he was shocked to learn that the officer had already handed it over to another person named Subrata Daa. He alleged that when he protested, Adhikari not only refused to help but also assaulted and threatened him with dire consequences if he pursued the matter.

“I was stunned to see that my motorcycle, which had been stolen, was blatantly handed over to another person despite being recovered. I had shown the OC my ownership documents and purchase papers, but he ignored everything, used abusive language, thrashed me, and threatened to implicate me in false police cases. He even mentioned his connections with senior police officials,” Shib Shankar said.

“When I requested DSP Sir for help, he expressed helplessness,” he added.

Sanjay Kumar denied being present during the incident and claimed ignorance about the incident.

On Thursday, Shib Shankar submitted a formal complaint to the OC of Chakdaha police station and the SP, Ranaghat, seeking an investigation into the conduct of Adhikari and Debasish Debnath, to whom he had originally lent the motorcycle.

“From the recovery of the motorcycle to the moment it was handed over to someone else, everything is recorded on CCTV, which can be verified,” said Shib Shankar, urging the police authorities to preserve the footage to prevent it from being destroyed.

Debnath denied ever using the motorcycle.

“I own a motorcycle… why should I take his one?” Debnath said over the phone, dismissing the allegations.

On his part, Adhikari denied having recovered any motorcycle. He also refused to comment further over the phone but claimed that Shib Shankar had taken money from another person and that the motorcycle was handed over to that person.

Ranaghat SP Aashish Maurya confirmed receiving the complaint.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he said, “I have ordered an inquiry into the matter. DSP Headquarters will conduct the probe.”