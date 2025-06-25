Trinamool Chhatra Parishad leader 'bullies' principal of Harishchandrapur College in Malda

A block president of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) — the TMC’s students’ wing — has been accused of misbehaving with the principal of Harishchandrapur College in Malda over an invigilator's action against an undergraduate semester examinee who allegedly adopted unfair means in the examination hall on Monday.

Sumit Nandi, the principal of the state-aided college, told journalists on Tuesday that he was worried about his security after the incident.

Sources in the college said that an undergraduate student appearing in the sixth semester exam was allegedly using "chits" at the exam hall on Monday. As the invigilator noticed it, he seized the answer script, kept it with him for around 10 minutes and then returned it to the examinee.

After the exam, Biman Jha, the TMCP president of Harishchandrapur-I block, barged into the college with some others.

Principal Nandi said Jha was an ex-student of the college. "He suddenly entered my chamber with other others and asked me why the examinee was barred from writing his paper for 10 minutes. I explained that whatever the invigilator had done was for the good of the examinee. However, Jha and his companions were not in the mood to listen."

“They intimidated me and said whatever was done was unacceptable. I live alone near the college and I am feeling insecure,” Nandi said.

TMC MLA and a minister of state Tajmul Hossain said the party did not endorse Jha’s behaviour.

“Whatever happened is unfortunate. If the allegations are found to be correct, steps would be taken against the TMCP leader,” said Hossain, also the president of the governing body of the college.

Prasun Roy, the Malda district TMCP president, echoed Hossain. “We will immediately serve him a showcause notice on why he misbehaved with the principal and defended a student accused of cheating,” said Roy.

Local BJP leaders alleged Jha was known for his highhandedness but was spared as he was close to the MLA.

Jha could not be contacted for his comments.