Tracing foundation and execution of a mission; chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s dream project

The popular sea resort town of Digha in East Midnapore has been illuminated for the inauguration of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s dream project — Jagannath Dham — on Wednesday.

As the government, led by the chief minister, has gone all out to make the inaugural event a huge success, The Telegraph presents all you want to know about the temple.

When was the project announced?

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, while taking a stroll from Old Digha to New Digha on December 6, 2018, noticed an older Jagannath temple near the seashore and came up with the idea to build a grand abode for Lord Jagannath, almost on the lines of the famous Puri temple. She announced the formal decision a few days later.

Where is the project site?

Aria, near Digha railway station, on the side of the 116B National Highway. The highway starts from Nandakumar in East Midnapore and ends at Chandaneswar at Balasore in Odisha.

Did the project site change after the initial announcement?

Yes, it was shifted by about a kilometre from the site of the older temple because that was within the 500-metre no-construction zone from the shore. The chief minister wanted to build a mega temple in the area, adjacent to an existing small Jagannath shrine near the sea in Digha. The design for the temple was ready, but later, the government had to change the decision and shift the site of the project.

An officer of the district administration said the plan to build the Jagannath temple on the seashore was almost final, as the land belonged to the forest department. Several trees were felled to construct the temple, the official said.

However, possible violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms forced the government to do a rethink and shift it to its present location. The temple now stands on the Digha Shankarpur Development Authority land. The official said advice by experts about possible damage to the temple if it was built too close to the sea also forced the site’s change.

What is the total area of the temple?

Over 20 acres.

What is the height of the temple?

Sixty-five metres or 213 feet.

How many temples are part of the complex?

There is only one temple. Like the Puri temple, Jagannath Dham in Digha is divided into four mandaps (halls) — the Vimana (the sanctum sanctorum), the Jagamohan (assembly hall), the Nat Mandir (dancing hall) and the Bhog Mandap (offering hall).

The ancient Kalinga architecture style is the inspiration, and the structure remains true to traditional proportions, with the idols of Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra enshrined atop the Ratnabedi. The sprawling campus is also adorned with extensive lawns and over 500 trees.

Like the Puri temple, the flag would be hoisted atop the Digha Jagannath temple every evening. The temple could be entered from all four directions — east, west, north and south. After the main gate of the temple complex, the Arun Pillar is located first, then is the Singha Duar and just opposite it is the Bhyaghra Duar. There is the Hasti Duar and the Ashwa Duar, the official said. Stairs and a canopy have been built near each door, which are decorated with conch, chakra and lotus.

Which temple has been designated as Jagannath’s aunt’s home for the annual Rath Yatra rituals?

The existing, older Jagannath temple of Digha.

Who executed the project?

The state government-run West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (Hidco).

What was the total cost, and who spent it?

Over ₹250 crore was spent by Hidco.

How long did it take to execute the project?

Around six years and seven months. The work was delayed because of the Covid-19 outbreak. Over 3,000 workers spent over three years on the construction proper, which began in 2022.

Which stone has been used to build the temple?

Constructed using more than three lakh cubic feet of Rajasthan’s Banshi Paharpur pink sandstone. The flooring has been made with marble imported from Vietnam.

Who will run the religious affairs of the temple?

Iskcon will run the temple affairs and the governing body will be a trust set up by the state government.

Is there any help from the Puri Jagannath temple authorities in handling the religious affairs?

Yes, a group of 80 persons from Puri’s Jagannath Temple visited Digha to perform rituals and hoist the dhwaj (flag) atop the shrine. However, the authorities of the Jagannath Temple directed its servitors not to cook the Bhog.

What are the idols made of?

The idols at Digha are replicas of the Puri temple and have been sculpted from stone. Neem wood versions of the deities, however, also exist and would be ceremonially paraded during the annual Rath Yatra.

Compiled by our bureau