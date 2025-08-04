Tourist department dips toe in pool infrastructure, two properties to offer swimming

The Bengal tourism department has taken the initiative to build swimming pools at two of its popular properties — Mainak and Murti — in north Bengal to draw tourists.

Jyoti Ghosh, the joint director of tourism in north Bengal, said they had initiated the tender process to build the pools.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It has been decided that swimming pools would be constructed at the tourism properties of Mainak and Murti. We hope the construction work will commence soon and in due course, people visiting these properties can avail the pool’s facilities,” he said.

While Mainak is located off Hill Cart Road in Siliguri, Murti is in the western Dooars on the fringes of the Gorumara National Park in Jalpaiguri district.

Sources in the department said in recent years, the properties in various locations across the state have been extensively refurbished, and new facilities have been created.

“However, it has been found that during summer months, people visiting Siliguri and the Dooars want swimming pools along with air-conditioned rooms. That is why most of them are making reservations in private resorts which have mushroomed across the Dooars,” said a source.

Considering this aspect, the department has made a plan to increase footfall of tourists in these locations. A sum of ₹2 crore would be spent on the project.

Dibyendu Deb, the secretary of Lataguri Private Resort Owners’ Welfare Association, said there are swimming pools in around 15 private resorts in and around Lataguri, on the fringes of the Gorumara National Park.

“There is a steady demand for pools among tourists during the summer season. Also, tourists from southern parts of the state ask for swimming pools as most resorts in places like Mandarmani, Tajpur and Digha have pools,” said Deb.

He pointed out that due to changes in climatic conditions, swimming pools have come up in different locations in the hills.

“It is good that the state tourism department has planned pools in Murti and Mainak. Now, tourists can enjoy the facilities while visiting Siliguri or western Dooars,” he said.