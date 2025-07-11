Tourism talk in Omar-Didi meet

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee met her Jammu and Kashmir counterpart Omar Abdullah at Nabanna on Thursday for the first time after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Mamata asked the Centre to ensure security in Kashmir, which was the key to tourism. “The Centre must initiate steps to ensure security in Jammu and Kashmir so that more and more tourists visit the state...,” Mamata said, stressing the onus of the security did not rest with the Abdullah government.

Mamata said people of Bengal should visit Kashmir without fear. “People should not fear visiting Kashmir, rich in culture and natural beauty.... The Centre should ensure tight security arrangements so that tourists and people of the state feel safe,” said Mamata.

Abdullah said he wanted close ties with Bengal in industry, technical education and tourism. He said he came to meet Mamata to express his gratitude for her support during the “tough” phase in 2019 and after the Pahalgam terror attack this year.

“Didi had sent a team to Poonch and Rajouri after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor to meet the affected families and extended required support. I am thankful to her and I want to invite her to Jammu and Kashmir,” said Abdullah.

Mamata said Bengal would assist Kashmir in all possible ways and proposed a cultural exchange programme between the two states.

She said: “He (Abdullah) invited me to visit Kashmir. I accepted it. I could visit the state after Durga Puja.” "We will also invite a delegation from Jammu and Kashmir during the Puja Carnival, Independence Day and Republic Day programmes,” said Mamata.

The Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, on his part, said he would put in every effort to ensure safety and security of all tourists.