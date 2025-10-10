Tourism lift: Car and elephant Safaris to resume in Jaldapara today after the deluge

Tourism in the Dooars is set to receive a lift as car and elephant safaris will resume in the Jaldapara National Park from Friday, less than a week after devastating floods disrupted operations and damaged infrastructure.

Car safaris will resume from Chilapata, Kodal Basti, and Salkumar Gate, while elephant safaris will begin from Kodal Basti and Salkumarhat.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the elephant safari from Holong Bungalow campus and the car safari from the Nature Interpretation Centre (NIC), also within the park, will remain suspended for now, as the Holong bridge, used by safari vehicles to cross the river, has been completely damaged.

Construction of a diversion road beside the damaged bridge began on Thursday and is expected to be completed in five days.

According to forest sources, major repairs inside the park have been completed. “Safari routes have been restored, culverts and roads near the watchtowers repaired, and fallen trees cleared,” an official said.

In Chilapata, nine Gypsies will operate four rounds of safari daily, with six tourists and a guide per vehicle. The fare has been fixed at ₹1,850 per vehicle, inclusive of the guide’s fee.

In Kodal Basti, six gypsies will run four rounds a day, with one kunki (trained elephant) operating thrice daily for safaris. An elephant carries four tourists during a ride.

At Salkumarhat Gate, six gypsies will conduct four rounds daily, charging ₹1,750 per vehicle. Two kunkis will operate three safaris each daily.

“Based on the current situation and safety review of the roads, tourism will resume from Chilapata, Kodal Basti, and Salkumar Gate from tomorrow morning. Other routes will be reviewed in the coming days,” said Parveen Kaswan, divisional forest officer of the Jaldapara Wildlife Division.

Tourism stakeholders have welcomed the move.

“We are grateful to forest department officers for restoring safaris within such a short period,” said Sanjoy Das, joint secretary of the Dooars Tourism Development and Welfare Foundation. “After the floods, huge bookings were cancelled and the sector lost around ₹1 crore. The reopening will help revive the local economy.”

On the night of October 4, the Torsha river had overflowed following heavy rain in the Bhutan hills, damaging property along both banks. Several wild animals, including rhinos, gaurs, and deer, were swept away. Of the six one-horned rhinos that strayed from the park, five have been rescued and brought back, while one remains in the Pundibari area of Cooch Behar.