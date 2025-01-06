Tourism committee alleges group of goons extorting money from cab drivers at NJP railway station

Stakeholders of the north Bengal tourism industry sent a letter to the commissioner of Siliguri Metropolitan Police on Sunday, alleging that a group of goons in the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) area are extorting money from cab drivers at the NJP railway station taxi stand and surrounding areas.

“Over the past 20 days, at least two such incidents have come to our notice. In both cases, these people have abused and assaulted cab drivers, even snatching their car keys and cell phones, while demanding money from them. This is blatant extortion and the police should take steps,” said Jayanta Majumdar, transport committee head of the Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network (HHTDN).

HHTDN is an apex body of people associated with the tourism industry in north Bengal and Sikkim.

Majumdar mentioned that NJP is among the prominent transit points for those visiting north Bengal.

“Such incidents are affecting the livelihoods of drivers and cab owners of north Bengal and Sikkim and also adversely affecting the reputation of the tourism industry. We suspect such extortions are being carried out by members of organized syndicates which might also have political backing. The activities can also hamper the cordial relations among people of the tourism sectors of Bengal and Sikkim,” he added.

Sources in HHTDN said on December 15, Prahlad Barman, a cab driver, was assaulted and money was extorted from him in the NJP area.

On Sunday, Ravi, a taxi driver from Sikkim, reported physical harassment and

extortion.

“We have video footage of the incident and are ready to share it with the police and other concerned authorities. The highhandedness of the syndicates has to stop,” said Samrat Sanyal, the general secretary of HHTDN. He mentioned that both cases have been reported at the NJP police station.

“We have also urged the commissioner of police to provide a contact which we can call for immediate intervention,” he added.

Police officials said they are looking into the issue. “Our officers are gathering information about people allegedly extorting money from cab drivers. All necessary steps will be taken to stop such illegal activities,” said a senior officer of the Siliguri Metropolitan Police.