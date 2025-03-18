MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 18 March 2025

Tool that reverses toy train back after 81yrs, locomotive operations to be improved

Sources have said a railway turntable or wheelhouse is a device used to turn the railway rolling stock (engine and coaches)

Bireswar Banerjee Published 18.03.25, 10:31 AM
A DHR coach on the turntable in Kuresong

A DHR coach on the turntable in Kuresong

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) on Monday restored a turntable at the Kurseong railway station after a gap of 81 years.

Sources have said a railway turntable or wheelhouse is a device used to turn the railway rolling stock (engine and coaches).

ADVERTISEMENT

Kurseong, which is around 40km from here, is also the headquarters of the DHR, the heritage mountain railway that draws thousands of tourists to Darjeeling.

“We have successfully restored a heritage infrastructure of the DHR, a long-disused turntable in Kurseong. It was made operational on Monday. The turntable had been out of use since 1943. It will help in improving locomotive operations on the mountain railway,” DHR director Rishabh Choudhury said.

The turntable is generally used to turn locomotives in the opposite direction, especially in areas where economic considerations or a lack of sufficient space have served to weigh against the construction of a turnaround wye (a stretch of rail tracks to
reverse a loco).

Currently, the Darjeeling railway station has a turntable.

“Turntables were an essential feature of steam-era railways, allowing locomotives to be turned around efficiently. The revival of the facility will enable better handling of locomotives, reduce the need for complex reversing manoeuvres and ensure smooth operations along the New Jalpaiguri-Darjeeling route via Kurseong. This turntable will be used to reverse diesel locos and coaches,” said a DHR official.

The restored turntable, sources said, will also draw train enthusiasts to the hills. “Soon after the DHR celebrated the silver jubilee of the world heritage status that was conferred by the Unesco in 1999, this is a major development in the revival of a heritage infrastructure,” said a source.

RELATED TOPICS

Toy Train Darjeeling Himalayan Railway Tourists North Bengal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Gaza officials report at least 200 people dead as Israel launches airstrikes against Hamas

Israel launched a wave of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, saying it was striking Hamas targets in its heaviest assault in the territory since a ceasefire took effect in January
Devendra Fadnavis
Quote left Quote right

Nagpur is a peaceful city, please don’t believe in rumours about riots

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT