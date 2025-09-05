MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mithun Chakraborty sues TMC’s Kunal Ghosh for defamation, counter case filed in Calcutta HC

The TMC spokesperson said he would pray before the high court, when Chakraborty's suit comes up, for a CBI investigation into the allegations he had made against the actor

PTI Published 05.09.25, 09:45 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has said that actor-turned BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty filed a civil defamation suit against him before the Calcutta High Court.

Ghosh said he has also filed a criminal defamation against Chakraborty before the Bankshall Court, alleging defamatory remarks made against him by the actor.

Stating that he is yet to receive a notice from Chakraborty's lawyer, the TMC leader said on Thursday that he is eagerly awaiting to fight the suit in court when it comes up for hearing.

Ghosh said he has learnt from sources that a civil defamation suit has been filed against him by Chakraborty before the high court.

Chakraborty had earlier sent a legal notice to Ghosh, to which the TMC leader's lawyer Ayan Chakraborty said that he had already sent a reply.

The TMC spokesperson said he would pray before the high court, when Chakraborty's suit comes up, for a CBI investigation into the allegations he had made against the actor.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

