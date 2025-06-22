MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 22 June 2025

TMC MP Sougata Roy hospitalised in Kolkata after uneasiness, under observation

The 77-year-old Dum Dum MP was rushed to a south Kolkata hospital; doctors say he is alert but yet to pass urine

PTI Published 22.06.25, 10:49 PM
Sougata Roy

Sougata Roy File picture

Senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy was admitted to a private hospital here on Sunday after he complained of uneasiness, a spokesperson of the medical facility said.

Roy, 77, was rushed to the hospital in south Kolkata after he fell ill at his Lake Gardens residence in the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Since yesterday, he has had a few bouts of loose motion... History of fall with syncope... CT brain done showed no significant changes," the statement said.

However, his "urine has not yet passed. Rest of the investigations are going on. His condition is being monitored continuously," the spokesperson said.

In a late evening update, the hospital said that “he is maintaining BP, pulse, saturation. Awake and alert. Took tea and snacks in the evening. Yet to pass urine”.

The Dum Dum MP had been hospitalised twice before this since March, due to various medical conditions, his family said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Russia, China unite to slam US strikes on Iran, warn of escalating West Asia crisis

Beijing and Moscow say Washington's latest military move violates international law and risks igniting a broader Middle East conflict
Marco Rubio
Quote left Quote right

Iranian retaliation to US strikes on nuclear facilities would be worst mistake they've ever made

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT