TMC MLA Samar Mukherjee blames Centre and state irrigation department for Ganga erosion

Samar Mukherjee, a veteran Trinamool Congress leader and the MLA of Ratua in Malda district, has trained guns at the Centre as well as the state irrigation department for the erosion caused by the Ganga in the district.

Located on the left bank of the Ganga, the district faces acute erosion during

the monsoon.

“The Ganga is now entering Bengal in the Sakrigali area in Jharkhand. But this was not the original course of the river. Earlier, the river used to flow through Santhal Paragana in Jharkhand before entering Bengal. Only the central government can bring the river back to its original course through a comprehensive project. But the BJP government wouldn’t do anything,” said Mukherjee.

“The people of Ratua are now reeling under dual fear. Many of them are migrant workers. On one hand, they are apprehensive that the Ganga will gobble up their houses anytime. On the other hand, they are worried that while serving in other states, they might face harassment or torture on suspicion of being Bangladeshis,” he added.

Mukherjee, a five-time MLA from Ratua, visited Mahanandatola, an erosion-affected area in his Assembly constituency, on Wednesday.

Speaking about the state irrigation department and Manas Bhunia, the minister who is in charge of the department, the MLA said: “The minister directs officials of his department to take up anti-erosion works in July and August when the monsoon is at its peak. The chief minister sanctions funds for such works well ahead, but the work is not carried out during the dry season. We doubt whether such funds are effectively used.”

Asked about Mukherjee’s jibe, district Trinamool president Abdur Rahim Boxi said: “Only state party leaders can comment on it.”

Pratap Singha, the president of the Malda north (organisational) district of the BJP, said: “It is routine for a Trinamool MLA to blame the BJP government at the Centre. But he has also divulged the truth that the state’s funds are siphoned off on the pretext of carrying out anti-erosion works.”