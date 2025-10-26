TMC MLA Humayun Kabir vows to defeat party colleague Apurba Sarkar in 2026 polls

Trinamool Congress MLA from Bharatpur, Humayun Kabir, has again launched a bitter attack on Murshidabad district Trinamool president and Kandi MLA Apurba Sarkar, declaring his intention to defeat Sarkar in the 2026 Assembly polls and make him a “common man”.

Known for his controversial remarks, Kabir announced he would go to any length to achieve his goal — even if it meant joining hands with veteran Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a news meet at his residence in Shaktipur, Kabir said: “In the 2026 Assembly election, in no way will Apurba Sarkar win the Kandi seat.”

For some time, a bitter feud has been brewing between the two Trinamool MLAs. Although Sarkar has refrained from commenting publicly, Kabir has repeatedly criticised his rival in the party.

Sitting at his Shaktipur home, Kabir said: “If necessary, I will join hands with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury to defeat Apurba Sarkar. I will negotiate seats with Adhir Chowdhury, whose defeat I ensured in (the Lok Sabha polls of) 2024. Having the last word in politics does not matter, but I will make Apurba Sarkar a common man. No matter how much he complains about me, I do not care. Sixty-eight per cent voters in Kandi Assembly are Muslims. I will see how Apurba Sarkar can become an MLA again.”

He went on to allege: “Apurba Sarkar has been using (Trinamool’s Baharampur MP) Yusuf Pathan. If he is so popular, then why did Yusuf secure third place in the Kandi municipality area during last year’s Lok Sabha election? Everyone knows that the people of Kandi did not vote for Yusuf just because he is a Muslim. I recently spoke to the Imam of the Kaaba Sharif in Mecca. He will come to lay the foundation stone of the Babri Mosque in Murshidabad on December 6. After that, I shall do the needful.”

Aware that his remarks could invite disciplinary measures from Trinamool, Kabir said: “I have nothing to lose.”

“Even if Trinamool does not field me as a candidate, I will contest the election. If I win, I win. If I lose, it will not matter. Then I will go to Mecca for Haj.”

Kabir’s political trajectory has seen several twists and turns.

He began his career in the Congress and was elected as an MLA from Rejinagar in 2011. In 2012, he joined Trinamool and became a minister of state, but lost to the Congress in the 2013 bypoll. Contesting as an independent in 2016 from Rejinagar,

he was again defeated. In 2019, he joined the BJP and contested the Murshidabad Lok Sabha seat, but lost there too. He later returned to the Congress briefly before rejoining Trinamool again ahead of the 2021 Assembly election, when he won

from Bharatpur.

Now, Kabir appears to be preparing to part ways with Trinamool once more.

Reacting to the verbal attacks, Kandi MLA and district president Sarkar said: “On earlier occasions too, Humayun Kabir has said several things against me. I do not respond to comments from such a person like him.”

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, whom Kabir mentioned as a potential ally, declined to comment. His close aides said he was not interested in placing trust in Kabir. One of his aides, quoting him, said: “Enough is enough.”