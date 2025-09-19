TMC leader gets bail in headmaster assault case

Trinamool Congress leader and president of the Kakdwip-based Birendra Vidyaniketan, Tridib Barui, who had been arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting the institution’s teacher-in-charge, was granted bail on Thursday by the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM)'s court in Kakdwip.

The development has upset the academic fraternity, as many believe the soft charges slapped by police against the ruling party leader paved the way for his release on bail.

Barui, who is also a member of Trinamool’s gram panchayat, allegedly attacked the acting headmaster, 56-year-old Milankanti Pal, after he and other teachers had arranged an educational tour for higher secondary students without informing him.

A video of the incident, which The Telegraph did not verify, shows Barui assaulting Pal inside the school before chasing him out in front of students. The injured teacher later took shelter in the office of the subdivisional police officer nearby and was admitted to Kakdwip Superspecialty Hospital for treatment, sources said.

Following Pal’s complaint at the Hardwood Point Coastal Police Station, Barui was arrested on Wednesday evening at the Canning railway station. He was produced in the ACJM court in Kakdwip on Thursday and granted bail. The police charged him with wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. All the charges were bailable, which allowed the Trinamool leader to walk free.

The assaulted teacher expressed shock at the court’s decision.

“The police had promised strong legal action against the Trinamool leader. But the police actually brought so mild charges against him, and they helped him get bail,” Pal told The Telegraph.

Chandan Maiti, headmaster and general secretary of the Advanced Society for Headmasters and Headmistresses, voiced disappointment at the outcome.

“This is unimaginable. A ruling party leader who assaulted an on-duty teacher was granted bail for the sheer negligence of the police. They might have had political compulsion. Such action by the police will encourage leaders to attack teachers in future again,” Maiti said.

He also demanded that only members of the academic fraternity be allowed to hold positions on school management committees across the state.

A senior officer of the Sundarbans Police District said the investigation was still underway. “Granting bail does not mean that charges are withdrawn. The probe will continue,” he said.