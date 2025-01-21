Tiger minus radio collar leaves Bengal forest territory to enter Jharkhand's Dalma Sanctuary

The tiger, which entered Bengal last week, on Monday morning left the state's forest territory to enter Jharkhand's Dalma Sanctuary in Ghatshila.

Though the tiger is not wearing a radio collar, its pugmarks led to Jharkhand, senior foresters said.

"As the tiger, which was in Purulia's Raika Hills forest until Sunday night finally left our jurisdiction and entered the forests in Jharkhand," said S. Kulandaivel, chief conservator of forests (CCF), Western Circle.

After being informed about the big cat's departure from Bengal, the state forest department notified its Jharkhand counterparts about its current status in Ghatshila, some 7km from the Bengal border.

"We have already informed Jharkhand's Jamshedpur forest division and the local (Ghatshila) range in Dalma Sanctuary, as the tiger entered their territory," added Kulandaivel.

A trap camera installed in the Raika Hills in Purulia district on Saturday captured the first picture of the tiger that entered Bengal on January 12 in Belpahari forest of Jhargram district.

A forest official said they would need to maintain close vigil on the bordering forest areas to track whether the tiger re-enters Bengal.