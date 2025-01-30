MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Ties between Raj Bhavan and Nabanna recover, Bengal Governor's speech back on budget day

Last year, the budget session had no governor’s speech. Trinamool legislators justified it by saying the session had only been reconvened after an adjournment sine die. This year, the Assembly has formally invited the governor

Saibal Gupta Published 30.01.25, 10:58 AM
CV Ananda Bose.

CV Ananda Bose. File picture

The Bengal budget session is set to start on February 10 with governor C.V. Ananda Bose’s inaugural address, marking a return to tradition after a year’s gap.

State finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya is set to present the state budget on February 12.

Last year, the budget session had no governor’s speech. Trinamool legislators justified it by saying the session had only been reconvened after an adjournment sine die. This year, the Assembly has formally invited the governor.

The budget session is likely to continue until February 19.

Ties between Raj Bhavan and Nabanna, which had turned extremely frosty in the recent past, started showing signs of a thaw in December last year after the governor conducted the swearing-in of six Trinamool MLAs. The ceremony, held in the Assembly, had chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee in attendance.

Asked for his reaction on the invitation to the governor, leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari said: “Last year, there was no governor’s speech. In 2024, he was bad; in 2025, he has turned good. With elections approaching, such things are bound to happen.”

