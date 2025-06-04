IMD predicts more showers across Bengal, thunderstorms likely in south

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall in the south Bengal districts till Friday morning, while the sub-Himalayan districts are likely to receive heavy rain.

The metropolis and adjoining Salt Lake received sharp showers on Tuesday night, bringing down minimum temperatures sharply, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy rain till Thursday morning, it said.

Salt Lake received the highest rainfall in south Bengal at 81.3 mm in 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, it said.

Kolkata's Alipore recorded 38 mm of rainfall, while Dum Dum received 57 mm of rainfall during the period.

Cooch Behar in north Bengal received the highest rainfall in West Bengal at 139 mm, while adjoining Alipurduar recorded 110.2 mm rain.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.