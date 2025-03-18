Three senior citizens arrested for raping teenager

Police in Cooch Behar arrested three 65-year-old men on Sunday night for repeatedly raping a 16-year-old girl.

Due to the sexual assault, the girl has become pregnant. Her mother filed a complaint with the police.

Sandip Garai, the additional superintendent of police of Mathabhanga, said the complaint was filed yesterday at the Mekhliganj police station.

“We acted on it and immediately arrested the trio. They sexually assaulted the girl multiple times, taking advantage of the absence of their parents who are daily-wage earners,” said Garai.

“They have been booked under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The girl’s medical examination has also been conducted it has been found that she is five or six months pregnant,” the police officer added.

The arrested trio are Ramesh Barman, Jharen Barman, and Gobinda Barman.

Sources said one of them is associated with timber trading. “He used to engage the victim’s father to cut down trees which he used to buy. He found the girl alone at home and raped her. In due course, two others, who were known to him, learned about it,” said a source.

“Instead of informing the police or the administration, the duo also indulged in the crime and raped the girl,” the source added.

Residents alleged that the trio had tried to convince the family to abort the fetus. “They had even threatened my daughter with dire consequences and continued their torture. We want exemplary punishment for them,” said the girl’s mother.