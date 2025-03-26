Teacher assault slur on sub-inspector and three other cops of Domkal police station

A sub-inspector and three other policemen of Domkal police station were accused of beating up a teacher of a private engineering college on Monday after he protested against their alleged refusal to register a missing diary for his lost bank passbook.

Imon Kalyan, 37, a resident of Domkal in Murshidabad district, was taken to the Domkal Subdivisional Hospital to treat his injuries. He has an MTech from IIT Bhubaneswar and completed his PhD in nanoscience and technology from IIT Kharagpur in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kalyan has lodged a written complaint with Domkal subdivisional police officer Subham Bajaj, Murshidabad district police chief Surya Pratap Yadav and director general of Bengal police Rajeev Kumar.

“During my stay in Kharagpur, I had opened an account at the SBI branch there. But recently, I lost the passbook. When I tried to get a new one, the bank instructed me to lodge a missing diary with the police first,” said Kalyan.

The teacher said he had gone to the Domkal police station on Monday afternoon to lodge the missing diary. “SI Ujjwal Biswas made me wait for an hour and then told me that they would not register the diary, insisting that I lodge it at Kharagpur instead. When I asked for the reason, policemen forcibly took me to a room,” said Kalyan.

According to the complaint, the police shut the isolated room’s door and then beat Kalyan up severely with a cane. “They also slapped and kicked me around. I somehow called up my parents, who rushed in to rescue me. But the police did not spare my parents either and abused them verbally,” Kalyan said while showing the injury marks on his body.

Inspector-in-charge of Domkal police station Parthasarathi Majumdar eventually registered the missing diary and made arrangements for Kalyan to go home. “But instead, I had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment,” said Kalyan.

Domkal subdivisional police officer Bajaj confirmed receiving Kalyan’s written complaint and said he had reported the matter to his higher authorities.

However, Murshidabad district police chief Yadav said he was yet to receive the complaint. “However, my senior police officer has informed me about it,” said Yadav.

“Since the incident has been reported, I have ordered a departmental inquiry. An officer of the rank of additional superintendent of police will conduct the investigation. If the complaint is true, legal action will be taken against the accused officers,” he added.