MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 29 May 2025

Tea seller now sells sindoor: Udayan Guha jibes at Narendra Modi ahead of Bengal visit

On May 22, Modi, while speaking at the first public meeting after the success of Operation Sindoor, at Palana in Bikaner of Rajasthan, had said sindoor and not blood flowed through his veins

Main Uddin Chisti, Avijit Sinha Published 29.05.25, 09:49 AM
Udayan Guha

Udayan Guha File picture

North Bengal development minister Udayan Guha has obliquely referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “sindoor (vermillion) seller” ahead of the latter’s first visit to Bengal after Operation Sindoor.

On Tuesday evening, the Dinhata TMC MLA — known for his scathing verbal attacks against political opponents — criticised Modi without naming him at Burirpat, a locality at the entry point of his home turf Dinhata in Cooch Behar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Earlier, someone used to sell tea. These days, they are selling sindoor. The hot tea-seller is claiming these days that hot vermillion is flowing through his veins, and is coming to Alipurduar to sell the vermilion,” Guha said at the inauguration of a decorated gate and a selfie zone in Dinhata.

On May 22, Modi, while speaking at the first public meeting after the success of Operation Sindoor, at Palana in Bikaner of Rajasthan, had said sindoor and not blood flowed through his veins.

On Thursday, Modi is scheduled to be in Alipurduar to attend an official event and address a public meeting.

“The point I want to make is that one should not play the religious card to divide people. One should refrain from any act that vitiates people’s minds,” Guha said.

He referred to the welcome gate at Dinhata, which had an idol of goddess Durga, and the selfie zone with a model of the Taj Mahal.

“The idea is to create a healthy society and abort attempts to divide people,” Guha added.

Guha's comment sparked outrage among BJP leaders.

“I am not surprised at Udayan Guha’s remarks. He has referred to sale, a practice in which his party leaders are experts. The chief minister has sold the entire state, and it is but natural that a state minister will pass such reprehensible comments,” said Shankar Ghosh, the Siliguri MLA and the BJP's chief whip in the Assembly.

Tushar Kanti Ghosh, the BJP’s media in-charge in Bengal, on his official X handle said Guha made disparaging remarks against the Prime Minister. He alleged that Guha “demeaned the bravery of the Indian army”. “He referred to “Operation Sindoor,” a mission against Pakistani terrorists, as merely a “Sindoor business,” and labeled it as a “religiously divisive act”. Despite such overtly anti-national statements, Mamata Banerjee will not take any action against this goon,” the BJP leader posted.

RELATED TOPICS

Udayan Guha Narendra Modi Operation Sindoor Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

1,704 days in jail without trial: Bail is the rule as per Supreme Court, but not for Umar Khalid

'Umar, who is not at fault, who was not in Delhi during the riots, is denied bail…. People who have committed heinous crimes are either not arrested or immediately released on bail,' father, S.Q.R. Ilyas, said
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
Quote left Quote right

Brij Bhushan still mounting pressure on six women wrestlers to withdraw cases against him

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT