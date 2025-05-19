Tea grit: Alipurduar's Bharnobari garden workers get their first MBBS-qualified doctor

Rupni Minz Oraon grins happily as she describes the “strict” childhood she spent under her father’s watchful eyes. She knows it’s the reason the labour lines at Bharnobari tea garden, Alipurduar, now have their first qualified doctor.

Rupni, 26, daughter of tea garden workers Raghu Minz and Sarita Kharia, finished her MBBS course and internship from North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) this year and is now a house surgeon there. She plans to apply for a postgraduate course.

"I've seen tea workers' families struggle to get treatment. The health infrastructure in most tea gardens is poor; people have to travel to government health centres and hospitals," she said.

Rupni remarked: “I want to join any state-run hospital in the tea belt so I can serve the tea garden residents. I also intend to provide free treatment to them during my non-duty hours.”

Rupni Minz Oraon and her father Raghu Oraon. Picture by Anirban Choudhury

There was a time the garden hospitals run by the tea companies were considered better than some of the state-run facilities, and even attracted patients from outside.

“Over the years, though, the in-house hospitals have deteriorated in most tea estates,” a senior trade unionleader said.

“The majority among the tea population are therefore dependent on state-run hospitals and health centres and the private clinics that have mushroomed in places like Malbazar, Birpara, Nagrakata, Falakata and Jaigaon.”

Rupni is a resident of the Club Line in Bharnobari, located in Hasimara, about 42km from Alipurduar town. Her father Raghu, 46, was a casual tea worker but is now a garden driver. Her mother Sarita, 44, is a permanent worker with the garden.

“All the credit goes to my father. My parents could not study much but my father was very strict with me,” Rupni said.

“He inspired me to work hard. He never allowed me to attend functions or miss a single class or tuition.”

Her initial ambition was to join the civil services. “But I changed my plan and decided to be a doctor and serve the people of my area.”

Rupni cleared her Class XII boards from the Kendriya Vidyalaya, Hasimara, in 2018 but failed to secure a “good rank” in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. She went to Delhi to study botany but took the NEET again in 2019 and cleared it.

“I had to take a ₹3 lakh loan for my studies. I have a student’s credit card from the state government. I shall repay the loan in instalments,” she said.

Raghu said he and his wife earned around ₹12,000a month.

“At times, we had to struggle to arrange for two square meals for us and our three children. But my wife and I have always given priority to their education. I’m happy that my elder daughter has become a doctor,” he said.

Rupni’s younger sister Asha, 24, is pursuing a law degree in Calcutta while brother Manish, 21, too has cracked the NEET and is studying medicine at the Behrampore Medical College and Hospital.

Sarita credited the children’s success to Raghu’s persistence in ensuring they never missed school or tuitions, come rain, shine or cold.

“He would always say that he himself could not study because of family issues but wanted our children to do well in life,” she said.

A tea worker in Bharnobari said Raghu and Sarita had set an example for others.

“They have shown that children can be raised well against the heaviest odds if you have the grit and the focus,” he said.

Rupni and Raghu have circulated her contact numbers across Bharnobari and some of the neighbouring gardens.

“If any patient from these areas comes to the NBMCH for treatment and contacts me, I shall provide all possible help,” Rupni said.