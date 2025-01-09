Swami Vivekananda Open Karate Championship 2025 to be held on January 19

The Kaizen Karate-Do Association India, a self-defense training centre with two decades of service, is set to host the Swami Vivekananda Open Karate Championship 2025 on January 19.

The event will take place at the Birla Divya Jyoti School in Siliguri under the guidance of Debasish Dhali, a sixth-dan black belt and a national coach & judge of karate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This championship marks the 16th consecutive year of Kaizen’s flagship event in Siliguri. Over 300 students from 10 to 12 districts across four to five states will be participating. The competition will adhere to World Karate Federation rules, and national referees and judges will officiate the matches,” said Debasish.

“For enhanced safety, the use of protective gear will be mandatory. The event will feature four simultaneous bouts on four tatami mats, with approximately 70 categories ranging from under six years to over 18 years,” he added.

Sources said the association has produced many national and international champions, with its students being the first from Siliguri to represent India in Japan.

“This championship aims to promote discipline, sportsmanship, and excellence in martial arts. It will provide a great platform for young talents to test their skills and grow in the sport,” said a source.