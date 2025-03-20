Suvendu Adhikari leads BJP's protest against 'partisan' Speaker Biman Banerjee

The main Opposition BJP’s protests against Speaker Biman Banerjee spilled from the Assembly to the streets of Kolkata on Thursday afternoon.

“My colleagues gave a fitting reply waving black flags inside the floor of the Assembly. The partisan Speaker does not allow live streaming of the proceedings inside the House,” the leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote on his X handle.

Adhikari is in East Midnapore’s Tamluk leading a BJP rally in his home district.

“Biman Banerjee showed me black flags in Baruipur last evening. Fifty BJP MLAs showed him the black flag in the Assembly for 37 minutes. His effigy was burnt outside the premises of the Assembly. He should step down,” Adhikari said while marching from Rajbari to Hospital More in Tamluk. “We will defeat Mamata Banerjee in Bhowanipore and Biman Banerjee in Baruipur.”

In Salt Lake's Karunamoyee, BJP supporters blocked the road protesting against yesterday's incident in Baruipur.

Speaker Banerjee is the MLA for three terms from the Baruipur West constituency.

A rally called by Adhikari in Baruipur was met with strong protests from the Trinamool supporters in the South 24-Parganas town where stones were pelted at the opposition leader’s convoy. The BJP legislators were upset with the Speaker for disallowing a discussion on an adjournment motion brought by the opposition MLAs on Tuesday.

On Thursday morning when the Assembly proceedings began, the BJP MLAs rushed to the well of the House and tore the documents of the day’s proceedings while demanding the resignation of the Speaker. The BJP lawmakers walked out of the House and continued to raise slogans against Banerjee.

The BJP chief whip and Siliguri MLA Shankar Ghosh said, the BJP legislators had demanded the government to answer why the leader of the Opposition’s convoy was attacked.

“This government failed to give protection to any citizen. We have taken the challenge to defeat the Trinamool in the next elections,” Ghosh said.