Suvendu Adhikari blames sand mafia for Dooars floods and lashes out at TMC as well

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition and BJP Nandigram MLA, who visited some flood-hit areas in Dhupguri and Nagrakata of Jalpaiguri on Thursday, blamed the sand mafia for floods in the Dooars and demanded the ouster of the Trinamool Congress from power in the 2026 polls.

During his visit, Adhikari alleged that illegal sand and stone mining from rivers was the key cause of recent landslides and flooding across the Dooars.

“A truck of sand that once cost ₹4,500 is now being sold at ₹12,000. The sand mafia are blatantly violating the central pollution control board rules by using earthmovers to extract sand and stones from riverbeds, which are damaging the riverbanks, and which eventually leads to natural disasters,” said Adhikari in Dhupguri.

He said ₹2.5 lakh from the PM’s relief fund would be handed over to each family which lost a member. Contributions from salaries of BJP MLAs would also be given to affected families, he said.

Rally for Murmu

Later, Adhikari participated in a rally and protest in Nagrakata, demanding the arrest of those involved in the October 6 mob attack on party MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Shankar Ghosh when they visited flood-hit areas. The BJP has held Trinamool workers responsible for the brutal assault.

In his speech, Adhikari announced that the BJP has planned a major political campaign in the region after Chhath Puja.

“We want a (political) change in the state in the upcoming Assembly elections. Only a change can bring justice,” he said.

Adhikari also criticised the recent comments of Trinamool leaders on the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

“The ‘aunt and nephew’ duo of Trinamool will be left with nothing after SIR is implemented in Bengal. Names of infiltrators will be removed, but Indian Muslims will not face any problem,” Adhikari said.

‘Didn’t hear us out’

Adhikari’s visit, however, was marred by protests by some flood victims in Dhupguri, who alleged that he did not listen to their grievances.

Adhikari briefly visited a relief camp in Kurshamari, a flood-affected village in the Dhupguri on the bank of the Jaldhaka river.

After his visit was over, victims protested in dismay and anger, alleging that Adhikari neither allowed them to speak nor listened to their grievances.

Villagers said they had not come for the relief items but wanted to share their experiences of hardships with Adhikari.

“We want to narrate our sufferings to him, but he did not listen to us and walked away. This is unacceptable,” said villager Moloy Barman.

The protesters further claimed that although Adhikari visited the relief camp, he did not visit the flooded zones, which were nearby, or inspect the damaged river

embankments.

Some of them returned the relief materials that Adhikari and other BJP leaders and workers accompanying him gave them after Adhikari left.

“We’ve been devastated by the floods caused by the swollen Jaldhaka river. Yet Suvendu Adhikari did not visit the affected locations, nor did he say anything about the broken embankments. We expected more,” said villager Sadananda Sarkar.