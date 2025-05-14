MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Supreme Court rejects PIL for monitored investigation into Murshidabad communal violence

Plea seeks a probe into the recent riots in Murshidabad district by CBI, or a Special Investigation Team, whose inquiry the petitioner wants to be monitored by apex court

R. Balaji Published 14.05.25, 09:44 AM
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India File picture

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a PIL which sought a probe into the recent communal violence in Murshidabad district by the CBI, or a Special Investigation Team (SIT), whose inquiry the petitioner wanted to be monitored by
the court.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice N. Kotiswar Singh, however, permitted petitioner Satish Kumar Aggarwal to approach Calcutta High Court for any
such directives.

The Samserganj area of Murshidabad district had witnessed communal clashes in April in the wake of amendments to the Waqf Act by the Narendra Modi government.

Justice Surya Kant, who headed the bench, told advocate Barun Kumar Sinha appearing for the petitioner that since the matter involved only one state, it would be proper for the petitioner to approach the high court for
necessary relief.

The Supreme Court deplored the tendency of several petitioners to directly approach the top court on state-specific issues instead of the high court concerned, thus “demeaning” the latter.

The bench also said if the petitioner perceived any threat to his life and liberty, he may file a petition online before the high court.

