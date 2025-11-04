Sukanta Majumdar flags 'infiltrator couple', alleges police inaction in South Dinajpur

A social media post by Union minister of state Sukanta Majumdar has sparked a stir in South Dinajpur district.

Recently, Majumdar shared a post on X and Facebook, alleging that a couple, Abdul Mannan and Lovely Begum, who reside in Karkha village under Bansihari police station of the South Dinajpur district, were Bangladeshi nationals and illegal residents of India.

In his post, Majumdar, the BJP MP of Balurghat, uploaded the couple’s purported Bangladeshi identity proofs and claimed that despite submitting a written complaint along with these documents at the Bansihari police station, no steps were taken against Abdul and Lovely.

The post, featuring copies of the alleged IDs and complaint papers, went viral and triggered widespread discussion. On Monday, the house where the couple resides was found locked, and they could not be traced.

Sources said that in November 2023, Feroz Miah, a resident of the same village, filed a complaint at the local police station against the same two alleged illegal entrants. According to Majumdar, the police did not take any steps even though two years have passed since then.

Nasima Parveen, Feroz’s wife, echoed the allegations.

“They were living in the village for quite some time. But after the MP posted on social media, they left their home. We suspect they have fled the village,” she said.

Villager Prashanta Roy said the duo were seen in the village even a couple of days back.

“We know they are Bangladeshis. On Monday morning, we could not find them. They were living illegally here,” he said.

“Even after a written complaint was filed with the police against two Bangladeshi infiltrators, the police took no action,” said district BJP chied Swarup Choudhury.