MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 15 September 2025

Sudhan vs Sudan row amid Gen Z unrest, confusion brings in uninvited commotions

Mistaken online for Darjeeling’s Sudhan Gurung, Nepal’s Sudan is facing an online backlash, with many questioning his credibility

Vivek Chhetri Published 15.09.25, 08:04 AM
Sudhan Gurung of Darjeeling, Sudan Gurung of Nepal

Sudhan Gurung of Darjeeling, Sudan Gurung of Nepal

What is in a name?

For Sudhan Gurung, an activist from Darjeeling, and Sudan Gurung, leading the Gen Z movement in Nepal, a lot seems to be at stake.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mistaken online for Darjeeling’s Sudhan Gurung, Nepal’s Sudan is facing an online backlash, with many questioning his credibility.

Many Nepalese citizens have alleged that the leader of the Gen Z movement in their country is someone from the Darjeeling-Sikkim region of India.

Those trolling did not evidently notice that the activist from Darjeeling spells his name with an “h” while Nepal’s activist spells his name without an “h”.

The confusion amplified on social media has forced Darjeeling’s Sudhan to come up with a clarification.

“It has come to my notice from various sources continuously that there is confusion between my name, Sudhan Gurung, and another individual named Sudan Gurung from Nepal, in relation to the ongoing Nepal Gen Z Revolution,” said Darjeeling’s Sudhan.

Darjeeling’s Sudhan is the president of the Trained Unemployed Youth Welfare Organisation, who raises his voice against alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers by the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

He was also attacked with sharp weapons in Darjeeling on May 18 and had to
be hospitalised.

The Darjeeling activist further added: “…….I formally state that the person ‘Sudan Gurung’ participating in these protests is a citizen of Nepal and is a different person altogether with no relation to me in any form. Incidentally both of us bear the same name and it stops here.”

The Gen Z movement was triggered by the Nepal government’s decision to ban 26 social media platforms — including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube and X — for their failure to register with the government.

It soon turned into an uprising by the youth of the country against “corruption” and “nepotism”. Ultimately, it led to the resignation of Nepal’s Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

Nepal’s Sudan, who is attached to an NGO Hami Nepal, is being credited with igniting the youth-driven movement.

He also took a lead in holding a meeting with Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel on Friday night to select the interim Prime Minister of Nepal, Sushila Karki.

Amid the Sudhan-Sudan confusion, Sudan’s supporters also started posting his citizenship details to clear the air.

The document states Sudan was born in Gorkha district of Nepal.

Many said that a section of the Indian media triggered the mistaken identity issue by using the picture of Darjeeling’s Sudhan to represent Nepal’s Sudan. “Slowly this mistaken identity issue took a bigger turn,” said an observer.

RELATED TOPICS

Nepal Unrest Protest Gen Z Social Activist Online Trolling Gorkhaland Territorial Authority (GTA) KP Sharma Oli
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Illegal immigration poll plank in Assam: PM Modi warns those 'out to save infiltrators'

'It’s the goal of the BJP to save the country from ghuspetiyas (infiltrators). Free the country from ghuspetiyas,' Modi said at his first rally of the day at Mangaldoi, Darrang
Amit Shah delivers a video message on Hindi Divas.
Quote left Quote right

Mahatma Gandhi used to say that Hindi is the language that keeps the nation united

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT