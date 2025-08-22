Sudden NH10 closure leaves commuters cross

Traffic on NH10, the principal highway that connects Sikkim and the hilly district of Kalimpong with Siliguri and the rest of the country, came to a screeching halt on Thursday noon.

The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Limited (NHIDCL), which maintains the highway, announced a complete halt in traffic for 12 hours along a 30km stretch between the Coronation Bridge at Sevoke to Chitrey in Kalimpong.

The closure, effective from Thursday noon to midnight, drew flak from residents who said they were unprepared for the sudden announcement.

In August, this is the fifth time that the NHIDCL has announced traffic closure of the same stretch for repairs.

Due to the incessant monsoonal downpour, multiple landslides and cave-ins have occurred along this stretch. The NHIDCL engaged workforce and equipment for repairs and reopened the road, but landslides kept occurring.

A source in the Kalimpong district administration said THursday’s closure was likely for “emergency repair and restoration”.

Hill residents pointed out that such a sudden decision left thousands inconvenienced.

“How can the NHIDCL suddenly announce a closure? They should have done it at least one day before.… people had started out towards Siliguri from Kalimpong and Sikkim, and midway, they had to learn about this closure,” said Dinesh Rai, a trader based

in Kalimpong.

Some residents said that as NH10 had been open till Sevoke on Wednesday, those who were supposed to take flights or trains from Siliguri had made their travel plans accordingly.

“But because of the sudden closure, we doubt whether they could board trains or flights on time. NHIDCL authorities should make such announcements well in advance,” Deepika Gurung, a Rangpo resident, said.

On Thursday evening, a tree got uprooted in the rain and fell on NH10 at Rangpo, halting traffic. The local administration engaged workers to clear the road.