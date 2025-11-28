Class 10 student dies by suicide in Bengal's Sonarpur after AI-generated nude images circulated

A Class 10 student was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Sonarpur in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after her AI-generated nude images were circulated on social media, police said on Friday.

The teenager, who had been staying at her maternal uncle's house, was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead on Thursday night, a police officer said.

“We have received a complaint alleging that a married man from the locality has been harassing her,” he said.

According to the complaint, the man had collected the girl's photographs and used AI tools to generate nude images, which were later shared online.

“The family also accused members of the man's family of participating in the harassment. They have demanded strict legal action against all those involved,” the officer said.

Police said preliminary reports indicate the teenager may have taken her own life due to prolonged mental distress caused by harassment and online abuse.

An investigation has been initiated, and officers are examining digital evidence and questioning those named in the complaint.