Students of Siliguri Government Polytechnic College to digitally map whole city

The students at the department of computer science and technology of the Siliguri Government Polytechnic College have taken up an initiative to map various public amenities and infrastructure using OpenStreetMap (OSM).

Mappers from across the world contribute to OSM, maintaining data about roads, trails, cafés and other utilities, railway stations, among others, all over the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The project aims to gradually expand and cover all areas where people reside, ensuring that essential facilities such as water taps, public toilets, parks and other important areas are accurately recorded.

The initiative will also extend to slum areas, mapping houses, roads, drains, shops, and pathways. This effort will contribute to creating a detailed and accessible map of Siliguri, aiding both rural and urban areas.

Nilabrata Sanyal, the second year student of the department of computer science and technology at Siliguri Government Polytechnic College, who is also leading the initiative, said: “OSM is a global project dedicated to creating a free, editable, and accessible digital map of the world.”

“Unlike other platforms which operate under proprietary restrictions OSM is an open-source platform that allows users to contribute and update geographical data. The maps created through this initiative can be viewed on osm.org and various applications such as ‘Organic Maps and OsmAnd’,” said Nilabrata.

“Initially, we are focusing on ward 20 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), as it is where our college is situated. One key advantage of OSM is its ability to provide detailed mapping even in rural and hilly regions,” he added.

The maps in OSM prove valuable for local governance, disaster management, and public welfare initiatives, said students.

In an open-source platform, anyone can contribute, edit, and update maps, ensuring real-time accuracy and detailed coverage.

The addition of information by local mappers is known to make the maps more precise especially in remote and rural areas by detailing lesser-known places with intricate detail.

The students aim to conduct data drives and field surveys as ‘mapping parties’, exploring a neighbourhood for hours per drive and adding every minute detail of that place to the OSM.

“It is a complex and time-taking process. The students will try to complete the first ward of Siliguri in the next two to three months, with at least half of the municipal area covered in an estimated nine months,” a source in the college said.

The SMC covers a total of 47 wards.