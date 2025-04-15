Stone-pelting, vandalism after assault in Siliguri 

Two groups of people clashed at Jyotinagar in Siliguri on Monday in a sequel to an alleged assault on two local youths on Saturday.

A large contingent of Siliguri Metropolitan Police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. The police have been posted in the area where senior law enforcement officers, including commissioner C. Sudhakar paid a visit.

Bibek Singh, the local BJP councilor, said criminals had assaulted two youths on Saturday, and tension had been simmering there since.

“Today (Monday), the situation deteriorated again, and two groups clashed. The police intervened on time and controlled the situation,”

said Singh.

Stones were hurled, houses were vandalised and vehicles, including e-rickshaws, were damaged during the violence.

Soon, the police reached the spot. They conducted route marches at Jyotinagar and dispersed people who had gathered at different

crossings.

Sudhakar, the commissioner of police, said a rumour led to the stone-pelting between the groups. “We would like to appeal to the people to ignore rumours,” he said.

Sources said a “Charak Puja,” a religious festival held on the last day of the Bengali Year, was organised on a local ground for years. On Saturday, two devotees who were associated with the puja were assaulted by local criminals.

The duo were admitted to the Siliguri district hospital and later released.

Ranjan Sarkar, the deputy mayor of Siliguri, went to the spot. He met the residents, including the councilor.

“Some criminals tried to create a nuisance in the area. But local people protested, and police also intervened in time. We condemned such incidents and any attempt to foment tension will be resisted together,” said Sarkar.

On Monday afternoon, the puja was held at the venue, with police present on

the spot.

“We are keeping a close watch over the situation. Any attempt to breach law and order will be thwarted,” said a police officer.