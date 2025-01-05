State urban development department sanctions Rs 7.2 crore for dyke shield for Jaigaon

The state urban development department has sanctioned a sum of ₹7.2 crore to construct an embankment along the Goborjyoti river that flows through Jaigaon town, which sits on the India-Bhutan border in Alipurduar.

“Every year, because of landslides and rainfall in Bhutan, the Goborjyoti carries tonnes of debris with it and floods both its banks. It also erodes the banks, damaging land, houses and other properties along the way. The embankment will help address these issues,” said Ganga Prasad Sharma, the chairman of the Jaigaon Development Authority (JDA).

He said that the sum would be used to build the embankment and lay pavers' blocks along two prominent roads of Jaigaon.

“We have floated the tender and hope the work ends before the next monsoons,” added Sharma.

Jaigaon is close to Phuentsholing, the commercial capital of Bhutan. The Alipurduar town is the largest gateway for people intending to enter Bhutan via road.

Along with flash floods, another problem that the residents of Jaigaon face is the deposition of silt near or on their houses. “Even after water recedes, residents living close to the river banks have to clear piles of debris. The houses get damaged and need repairs,” said Jaigaon's Suresh Thakuri, who is associated with the tourism industry.

“Also, for the landslides which occur at the Bhutan hills close to the international border, the JDA and the administration have to spend money as such landslides impact some parts of Jaigaon,” said a source.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has spoken about the Dooars facing problems from the rivers descending from Bhutan. In the Bengal Assembly, a resolution was passed last year to form a joint river commission with Bhutan. “We will flag the issue before the Centre,” said Suman Kanjilal, the MLA of Alipurduar.