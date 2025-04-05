State and national women panels' representatives visit Mothabari after clash

Representatives of the central and state women's commissions visited Mothabari in the past 24 hours after members of two communities had clashed at the locality in Malda district last week.

While Leena Gangopadhyay, the chairperson of the West Bengal Commission for Women (WBCW) said some "provocative activities" as the root cause of the unrest after her visit on Thursday, Archana Majumdar, a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) who went to the area on Friday, observed that all such incidents Bengal have a “similar pattern.”

"Some unverified clippings appear on social media, and soon, the unrest commenced. I have spoken with some women who have narrated their ordeal and how they were attacked. They have also mentioned police harassment during and after the violence,” said Majumdar.

She met officials of the district police and the administration and asked them to keep Mothabari under close vigil and find those who had perpetrated the violence.

“Officials of the police and administration emphasised that peace has been restored in the area. But I told them that restoration of peace is not enough and the perpetrators who planned the unrest should be arrested,” the NCW member added.

Gangopadhyay also took stock of the Mothabari situation. “Rumours and provocations led to the breach of peace in Mothabari. The women were somewhat affected. I spoke to them and requested the police to maintain peace without any compromise. WBCW will submit a report to the state government," she said.

On Thursday, Calcutta High Court had asked the central and state governments to file reports on the Mothabari violence.